அடிக்கடி எலும்பு முறிவு ஏற்படுகிறதா? ஆஸ்டியோபொரோசிஸ் நோயாக இருக்கலாம்!

World Osteoporosis Day takes place every year on October 20, launching a year-long campaign dedicated to raising global awareness of the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and metabolic bone disease. Organized by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) every year, World Osteoporosis Day involves campaigns by national osteoporosis patient societies from around the world with activities in over 90 countries. Events and campaigns take place throughout the months leading up to and following WOD.