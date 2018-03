செவ்வாய் சனி கூட்டணி... மதக்கலவரத்தால் பற்றி எரியும் இலங்கை - அவசரநிலை

News

Mayura Akhilan

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Sri Lanka's government has imposed a nation-wide state of emergency, Mars will be transiting in Sagittarius during March-April 2018 and will be conjunct major karmic planet Saturn until 03 May, before entering its own exalted sign Capricorn.Mars enters Dhanus Rasi on 07 March 2018 at 14:20 and will continue in same sign until on 02 May 2018.