பெங்களூரு சிறையில் இருந்து சசிகலா இடப்பெயர்ச்சியாவதால் யாருக்கு சாதகம்?

English summary

Ever since Sasikala was jailed after being convicted of embezzlement, there have been rumors circulating for years about when she will bereleased. Guru shift, Saturn shift, Rahu Ketu shifts have occurred. News of the next Sasikala shift has been circulating by his supporters. Newsof Sasikala's release has been circulating since the day the court imposed the fine, but no official information has been released from theAgrahara Jail in Bangalore.