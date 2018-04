திருச்சி உஷாவின் குடும்பத்தினரை நேரில் சந்தித்து ரூ.10 லட்சம் நிதி அளித்த கமல்ஹாசன்

Tamilnadu

Makkal Needhi Maiam party President Mr. Kamal Haasan met the family members of late Mrs. Usha, offered his condolences for their loss and gave 5 lakhs to her mother S.Lourdhu Mary and brother Robert and 5 lakhs to her husband Raja as promised in Trichy today.