மெர்சலை இந்தியில் டப் செய்து குஜராத் தேர்தலின்போது வெளியிடுங்கள்.. பரபர கோரிக்கை!

Tamilnadu

Sutha

Don't cut any #GST related dialogues from #Mersal ,The movie saying the truth.So no need to remove that. #MersalVsModi @Atlee_dir @actorvijay

#sir "Mersal" should be dubbed in Hindi n must be aired on TV before Gujrat election without any cut...

BJP demanding cuts to Tamil film, #Mersal just bcs a character points at high #GST is totally unjustified n inappropriate. #TamiliansVsModi

Dialogue in Tamil film #Mersal is #GST on medicine is 12% but 0% on Daaru. #BJP torturing producer to remove this line.Why? This is a fact.

English summary

Mersal issue is dominating while searching GST in Internet. Mersal movie dialogues have created a big wave all over the nation aftr some TN BJP leaders went against the movie.