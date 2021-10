சபாஷ்!மன்னார்குடியில் பவர்கட்.. உரிமையுடன் கேட்ட TRB ராஜா..உடனடியாக களத்தில் இறங்கிய செந்தில் பாலாஜி

#Major power disruption in & around #Mannargudi due to a power surge following a Lightning strike near #Koothanallur at arnd 7:55Pm. All concerned officials are on the ground & are taking care of restoration works. I've been following up & we are trying to reroute power soon 🙏🏾 https://t.co/lM9fLxJ7Vz pic.twitter.com/r2xkwYA2Ad