நீண்ட நாட்களாக குழந்தை பாக்கியம் இல்லையா? சந்தான கோபால விரதமிருங்கள்!

English summary

Santhana Gopala Pooja is a highly effective solution for those desirous of begetting children with highly admirable good qualities. Santhana Gopala is the Lord Sri Krishna in the child form. This is one of the most prescribed puja for progeny.This puja is a boon. If there are obstacles or delay in progeny and some complications/obstacles arises during pregnancy.