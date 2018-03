ஜிஎஸ்டி... குருட்டு பூனை விட்டத்தில் பாய்ந்த கதையா இருக்கே!

Business

lekhaka-V SUBRAMANIAN

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

As per the analysis by the GST revenue department, initial GSTR filed and taxes paid only 16.36% and balance 83.64% GSTR had been mismatched. The GST council have decided to further detailed analyze the GST Data gaps between self-declared liability as per GSTR-1 with GSTR-3B.