இந்தியா கேட்டில் எதிர்கட்சிகள் போராட திட்டம்.. தடை போட்ட டெல்லி போலீஸ்

The general public is hereby informed that in view of DDMA order dated 03.09.2020 a total gathering upto 100 persons is permissible at the designated place i.e. Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the competent authority.

English summary

All kinds of gatherings are banned today in and around India Gate in central Delhi, the police said on Thursday. However, a total of 100 people can be at Jantar Mantar, 3 km from India Gate, if they have permission of the "competent authority". "No gathering is permissible around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPC," the Delhi Police tweeted.