வாய் திறக்கலைன்னா என்ன.. எங்ககிட்ட செம ஆதாரங்கள் இருக்கு.. கார்த்தி சிதம்பரம் வழக்கில் சிபிஐ வாதம்

India

Veera Kumar

English summary

The Central Bureau of Investigation has said that it was conducting the probe into the INX Media case without the cooperation of Karti Chidambaram, the main accused in the case. Karti was remanded to judicial custody till March 24 by a special CBI court on Monday. While moving the application seeking judicial custody, the CBI said that there was enough proof to implicate him in the case.