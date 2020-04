எக்ஸ்குளூசிவ்: தீவிரவாதிகளிடமிருந்து காப்பாற்றுங்கள் இந்தியர்களே.. யாசிதி குழு தலைவி பேட்டி!

English summary

Who does not know the plight of the Yazidis who have been so brutally targeted by the dreaded ISIS. Scores of Yazidis have been killed, women taken as sex slaves and as the days go by, the number is only increasing. Termed by the ISIS as worshippers of the Devil, the Yazidis live in fear and horror.A delegation of the Yazidis is currently in New Delhi and will also travel to Karnataka seeking support of the government and the people against the brutality that is called ISIS. Laila Khoudeida, secretary of the Yazidi Organisation who also works to provide mental and behaviourial health services to the distraught Yazidis speaks exclusively with oneindia.