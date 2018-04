மண்டியிட்டது மரணம்- கல்லறை திறந்தது - காரிருள் மறைந்தது - உயிர்த்தெழுந்தார் இயேசு கிறிஸ்து

Tamilnadu

On Easter Sunday, Christians celebrate the resurrection of the Lord, Jesus Christ. Christians believe, according to Scripture, that Jesus came back to life, or was raised from the dead, three days after his death on the cross. Through his death, burial, and resurrection, Jesus paid the penalty for sin, thus purchasing for all who believe in him, eternal life in Christ Jesus.