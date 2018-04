பிளஸ் 2 பொதுத்தேர்வு இன்றுடன் நிறைவு.. மே 16ல் வெளியாகிறது ரிசல்ட்!

Tamilnadu

oi-Hemavandhana

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

More than a month, plus 2 exams are completed today. Plus 2 general exams started on the 1st of last month. In Tamilnadu, Puducherry 8 lakh and 66,934 students are writing this exam. The answer is to start on 9th of this month. Examination results will be announced on May 16th.