திருச்சியில் இருந்து தீபாவளிக்கு ஊருக்கு போக போறீங்களா.. நாளை முதல் பேருந்துகள் நிற்கும் இடங்கள்

English summary

Work is in full swing to set up 3 temporary bus stands in Trichy to avoid the Diwali rush. Buses to Thanjavur will be operated from near the Government Transport Corporation office near Sona Meena Theater, while buses to Pudukottai will be via Mannarpuram kallukuli Road and buses to Madurai and Southern Districts will be operated via Mannarpuram Roundana Madurai Road.