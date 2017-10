நாகையில் சுழன்றடிக்கும் மழை... புதுவை, காரைக்காலிலும் கொட்டித் தீர்க்கிறது வானம்! #tamilnadurains

Tamilnadu

Gajalakshmi

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Intense rains at #Karaikal V.C: Chandramouli. More rains to follow over delta pic.twitter.com/qe5p1nsOr8

English summary

Heavy rains recceived at Nagapattinam district so far and also cauvery delta region received high rainfall makes the farmers much happier.