சனி மகா பிரதோஷம் விரதமிருந்து ஈசனை வழிபட்டால் சகல தோஷங்களும் நீங்கும்

English summary

It is believed that if Nandiyam, the guardian deity of Lord Shiva, is worshiped on the day of Sanipradosha, all doshas will be removed. Therefore, on Saturday, December 12, everyone will worship Nandi Deva and receive alms from Almighty Aesan. The day of Saturn called Maha Pradosh is more special than other days of Pradosh. If we worship Nandi Deva on the day of Saturn, all the sufferings caused by Lord Saturn will leave us.